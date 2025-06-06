Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Google Gemini just learned a new trick that makes reminders feel outdated

Now rolling out with support for anyone with the Gemini app, but only those with a premium subscription.

Google is adding a new feature to the Gemini app that makes the assistant more useful for everyday tasks. Called "scheduled actions," this update allows users to set Gemini to complete specific tasks at a certain time or on a recurring basis. The feature is rolling out now for users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, as well as for those on supported Google Workspace business or education plans.

The most notable part of this update is that it works across platforms. That means even iPhone users can take advantage of scheduled actions, as long as they have the Gemini app installed and a supported subscription. This cross-platform availability makes it a helpful addition for more users.

Scheduled actions are designed to make Gemini more proactive. Instead of waiting for a prompt, the app can now carry out routine tasks on its own. For example, users can ask Gemini to send a daily summary of their calendar and unread emails, deliver a weekly list of blog ideas, or provide updates on a favorite sports team. One-time tasks are also supported, such as requesting a summary of an event the day after it happens.

To use the feature, users simply ask Gemini to perform a task at a set time, or turn an existing prompt into a scheduled one. These can be managed within the new "scheduled actions" section in the app’s settings. The interface is designed to give users control over what Gemini does and when.

Several updates have been rolled out to Gemini and Gemini Live to make it more helpful for everyday tasks. | Video credit — Google

This new ability follows Google's recent efforts to make Gemini more personal and proactive, a direction the company emphasized during this year’s I/O event. The goal is to shift Gemini from a reactive chatbot to a more helpful daily assistant.

As regular users of the Gemini app, we see this as a practical improvement. It’s not just about new tricks — it’s about features that fit into real routines. Whether you're managing work, staying organized at home, or just trying to remember recurring tasks, scheduled actions could help lighten the load.

The feature is now available to eligible users on both Android and iOS. There's no need to download a new update — just open the Gemini app, ask it to schedule something, and it will take care of the rest. With scheduled actions, Google is giving Gemini another tool to make every day tasks a little easier.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
