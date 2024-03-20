Google confirms Fitbit Labs is coming to Premium subscribers later this year

Up Next:
Google completely embraced AI (artificial intelligence) and is now trying to implement it in just about every aspect of our lives. If you’re using a Google-made device or software, chances are that you’re already benefiting from many of the perks all these AI-focused tools have to offer.
Moreso if you’re a Fitbit Premium subscriber as Google has just announced it will roll out some experimental AI features later this year. Dubbed Fitbit Labs, the AI-oriented program is very close to reaching maturity, which is why Google has decided to make it available to select Fitbit Premium subscribers for further testing.
The AI program is the result of the collaboration between Fitbit, Google Research and wealth and wellness experts, doctors, as well as certified coaches. Fitbit Labs will use a new Personal Health LLM (Large Language Model), which will power all AI features across Google’s portfolio.
Fibit Labs has been specifically designed to help users get a deeper understanding of their health data and make conscious decisions based on these health insights. Those who will get access to Fitbit Labs will be able to ask questions “in a natural way,” as well as make charts to help them understand their own data better.
According to Google, some Fitbit Labs features will be made available later this year to a limited number of Android users who are enrolled in the Fitbit Labs program in the Fitbit mobile app.
