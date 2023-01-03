Fitbit Premium gets a whopping discount to help you conquer those 2023 goals





A Fitbit Premium subscription grants you access to more advanced features such as activity challenges, more advanced health and fitness stats, a collection of video and audio workouts, advanced sleep data, and a daily readiness score that lets you know each morning if an early workout is in order.



This limited time offer will only be available through January 17th and appears to be widely available to first-time Fitbit Premium users in the United States. We were able to confirm that the offer is also available in parts of Europe; however, it is unclear if it will be made available in all regions.



Those that wish to take advantage of this offer should only need to open the Fitbit app and navigate to the Premium tab to subscribe. This deal arrives just in time for the start of this new year and provides another way in which you can track and achieve your fitness and health goals.