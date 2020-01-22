Google offers three apps to keep you from getting addicted to your phone

Of course, Google already offers the Digital Wellbeing app which tracks the number of times an Android phone has been unlocked, and how many notifications have been received during the course of a day. It also tracks which apps have been used the most and can limit the usage of a particular app during the day. It also gives users a chance to wind down and wean off the phone while getting ready for bed.Google originally offered the Digital Wellbeing app on the Pixels and it now is available for other Android phones as well. Last year, Google added a new requirement to the licensing agreement that it requires phone manufacturers to sign in order to use the Google Mobile Services version of Android. All phones upgraded to or installed with Android 9 or Android 10 must now come with Digital Wellbeing or feature a similar app developed by a licensed Android manufacturer.