Google Fi Wireless rolls out redesigned app with updated branding

Google Fi Wireless rolls out redesigned app with updated branding
Google Fi Wireless, which is Google Fi's new name after the rebrand last month, has updated its mobile app with a redesign that makes it easier for customers to manage their family's Fi subscription. The new app offers several new capabilities, including the option to check how much data each family member has used, set data limitations, and add new people to the plan.

The app redesign was also teased last month with a short animation showing off the new family-oriented features. These also include parental controls to protect any minors added to the plan.


As part of the redesign, a visible "Cycle ends" timer now appears on the top right of the app, alerting you when your plan resets. Right below that, you will see letter avatars representing each of the members that are part of the plan, which you can click on to check individually. Additionally, there is a "Group" avatar which is where you can check your plan highlights and any offers or deals that may be of interest to you.

If you're not on an Unlimited plan, your manager account will show data consumption with Overall and Daily views. The top "Your safety features" or "Help protect" area shows the status of silencing unknown callers or selecting to only receive calls or texts from phone contacts. It also s hows the status of your Location sharing and any Data alerts.

This family dashboard sports the familiar Material You UI and allows you to check all of your family members' data consumption in one spot. This can be useful for tracking who is using how much data and ensuring that everyone is staying on track with their usage in the case that you don't have an unlimited plan.

According to 9to5Google's reporting, this redesign is rolling out with version 85 of the Google Fi Wireless app on Android, however, there is a server-side component that needs to be switched on before the changes can be seen. Fortunately, it appears that this switch has been flipped for more users in the past few days.

