Google Fi gets another rebrand, launches new benefits for customers
Google doesn’t seem to be able to stop from rebranding its wireless carrier, Fi. It’s been almost eight years since the MVNO made its debut and Google is now rebranding the company for the third time. Starting this week, Google Fi will be known as Google Fi Wireless, the Mountain View company confirmed earlier today.
Additionally, the family-centric app that’s been around for years has received an update to allows Google Fi Wireless subscribers to see a family member’s data usage and take advantage of new parental controls that are mostly available for Android users only.
Apple
Last but not least, new customers are now given the option to try the service for free for an entire week. The only requirement is an eSIM compatible phone. The trial includes unlimited data, calls and texts in the US, as well as hotspot tethering, spam call blocking and VPN.
To celebrate its new name, Google Fi Wireless announced the launch of a few perks for both new and existing customers. For example, Google revealed the addition of smartwatch connectivity (Samsung watches, Pixel Watch) to every plan at no extra cost.
Additionally, the family-centric app that’s been around for years has received an update to allows Google Fi Wireless subscribers to see a family member’s data usage and take advantage of new parental controls that are mostly available for Android users only.
Google Fi Wireless offers customers a phone for free after 24 monthly bill credits with every new line they add to their plan. Even now, the carrier offers a few promotions on smartphones like the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7. The Pixel 6a deal doesn’t require anything apart from joining or adding a line, but you’ll have to trade in an eligible device to get the Pixel 7 for free. Here is the list of eligible device that will enable $599 back:
Apple
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11P, iPhone 11P Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone XS Max
- Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Last but not least, new customers are now given the option to try the service for free for an entire week. The only requirement is an eSIM compatible phone. The trial includes unlimited data, calls and texts in the US, as well as hotspot tethering, spam call blocking and VPN.
Things that are NOT allowed: