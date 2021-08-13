Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 joins Google Fi’s network as MVNO’s first foldable phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Both Samsung’s new flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are already available for pre-order in the United States from just about every carrier. Even though that was to be expected, it’s kind of a nice surprise to see that Google has decided to sell the phone too through its MVNO carrier, Fi.
Although it uses networks from other carriers like T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, Google Fi does offer some interesting plans and devices. Starting today, there’s one more reason you might want to join Google Fi, as the MVNO quietly added the first foldable smartphone to its portfolio, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
Finally, new Fi customers who transfer their numbers to Google Fi from their current carrier will be eligible to receive up to $400 in savings with the purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from Google Fi.
Also, those who pre-order and purchase the phone by August 26 will also receive $150 in Samsung.com credit if they register in the Shop Samsung app between August 25 and September 26. The credit will only be available until November 9, 2021.
Customers who decide to go for other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deals may find what they’re looking for via the widget below.