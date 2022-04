Google Little Signals aims to make your notifications Zen

“Little Signals explores new patterns for technology in our daily lives,”

“different sensorial cues to subtly signal for attention.”







Little Signal devices

Our take

The six devices in this experiment are aptly named Air, Button, Movement, Rhythm, Shadow, and Tap.Air uses pulses of air to move objects around it and attract your attention. These might include the leaves of your house plant, or a magazine cover. The device features a rotating top with two nozzles to blow air onto things.Button is a mushroom-like device that uses visual and sound cues to notify you. The top of the device raises, revealing a bright-colored ring underneath. The more information the device receives, the larger the ring. When full, the device makes a gentle chime.Movement uses seven cylindrical pegs that go up and down when information comes in. They can represent the days of the week, a timer, or a specially designed list of things you want to be notified about.Rhythm is a more conventional way of notifying you about things - it uses sound patterns. You can simply flip the device to mute it or wave your hand above it.Shadow uses its shadow (obviously) to convey information. This device can grow its shadow or make it pulsate to get your attention.Tap is one of the most interesting ones, as it features a mechanical arm that taps or knocks when it wants to get your attention. This can be a little abrupt or scary at moments, so I’m not sure where’s the Zen in hearing a strange pattern of knocks out of nowhere.With that being said, the idea is not that bad, especially when it comes to non-critical notifications. Some of these devices won’t work for tasks where you need to be on the split-second, like an alarm for boiling your eggs, or an urgent message that needs to be dealt with.On some other occasions though, these new and more relaxed notifications could make your life easier and more Zen. Like remembering to water your plants - when you glance at the red ring on your Button device. Or you get a gentle breeze down your neck reminding you to stand from your computer and move around a bit.All in all - a very interesting take on notifications. You can visit the official Little Signals page for more details.