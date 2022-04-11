 Pixel At a Glance widget will make grocery deliveries less of a headache - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Google

Pixel At a Glance widget will make grocery deliveries less of a headache

Anam Hamid
By
0
Pixel At a Glance widget will make grocery deliveries less of a headache
Google's Pixel phones support a widget called At a Glance that displays useful contextual information such as the day, date, temperature, traffic conditions, and flight information. The widget got a big redesign after the launch of Google's best phones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and Android 12, and has become even more useful in recent times. It might soon be able to tell you about grocery deliveries, says a new report. 

While digging through code buried inside the latest version of the Google Search app, 9to5Google found that At a Glance could help you track grocery delivery orders in the future. When the pandemic struck, grocery delivery services blew up, and although it looks like shopping in person is still more popular than shopping online, the amount of grocery purchases made digitally has increased substantially compared to 2019.

Since Google wants AI to help you with everything imaginable, it's hardly surprising to see that the company now aims to make it easier for you to keep an eye on your grocery orders, Apparently, the At a Glance widget will rely on your Gmail inbox to extract and show key information about your grocery delivery and pickup orders, such as the name of the store or app you ordered from and when the order will be ready. Once the order is completed, the widget will say that it has been delivered.

This will streamline the online grocery delivery process and will free you from having to go into an app to check the status of your order. Google most recently added an Earthquake alert warning to the At a Glance widget and before that, it had gained the ability to show the battery life of connected Bluetooth accessories like headphones.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Seeking to lower its reliance on China, Apple starts iPhone 13 production in India
by Alan Friedman,  0
Seeking to lower its reliance on China, Apple starts iPhone 13 production in India
Galaxy S22 FE and S23 will likely stick with in-house chips
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy S22 FE and S23 will likely stick with in-house chips
Fitbit gets FDA approval to use its algorithm to detect a serious heart condition
by Alan Friedman,  0
Fitbit gets FDA approval to use its algorithm to detect a serious heart condition
Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off
-$300
Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached
-$500
OnePlus pins a 'More Power to You' April event for the first phone with 150W charging
by Daniel Petrov,  1
OnePlus pins a 'More Power to You' April event for the first phone with 150W charging
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless