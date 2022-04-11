Pixel At a Glance widget will make grocery deliveries less of a headache

Google's Pixel phones support a widget called At a Glance that displays useful contextual information such as the day, date, temperature, traffic conditions, and flight information. The widget got a big redesign after the launch of Google's best phones , the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and Android 12, and has become even more useful in recent times . It might soon be able to tell you about grocery deliveries, says a new report.





9to5Google While digging through code buried inside the latest version of the Google Search app,found that At a Glance could help you track grocery delivery orders in the future. When the pandemic struck, grocery delivery services blew up, and although it looks like shopping in person is still more popular than shopping online, the amount of grocery purchases made digitally has increased substantially compared to 2019.





Since Google wants AI to help you with everything imaginable, it's hardly surprising to see that the company now aims to make it easier for you to keep an eye on your grocery orders, Apparently, the At a Glance widget will rely on your Gmail inbox to extract and show key information about your grocery delivery and pickup orders, such as the name of the store or app you ordered from and when the order will be ready. Once the order is completed, the widget will say that it has been delivered.





This will streamline the online grocery delivery process and will free you from having to go into an app to check the status of your order. Google most recently added an Earthquake alert warning to the At a Glance widget and before that, it had gained the ability to show the battery life of connected Bluetooth accessories like headphones.