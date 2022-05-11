Google releases new promo videos for the Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro

If you're a big Pixel fan or are looking forward to a Pixel ecosystem such as the one that Apple users enjoy, today was an exciting day for you. During the Google I/O Developer Conference on Wednesday, the company introduced its newest "Pro" Pixel buds. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the first true wireless earbuds from Google to include active noise cancellation. The introduction of the Pixel Buds Pro mentions the inclusion of a silent seal that adapts to your ear to keep ambient noise out.

Google expands the Pixel ecosystem which will soon include a smartwatch and possibly a tablet















Other features include volume EQ which keeps the sound balanced regardless if you turn the volume up or down. In the ad, a Pixel Buds Pro wearer is riding in a taxi while sounds of the city can be heard in the background. If you pay attention to many tech ads, you'll notice that quite a few commercials for true wireless buds take place in the city where there are plenty of background and ambient noises. This 45-second-spot also mentions the new feature that switches audio automatically from one device to the next.







The next video discusses the design of the Pixel Buds Pro in a 49-second video that might be edited down to 30 seconds for television. The video shows off the design of the Pixel Buds Pro as ambient sounds play in the background. Not exactly a powerful message here but it is an interesting one that focuses on the small design choices made by Google (such as the wire mesh used for the Pixel Bud Pro's speakers, and the shape of the earbuds.





A 30-second spot was released by Google for its new mid-range Pixelw and it is called "Meet the new Google Pixel 6a." The commercial mentions Google's in-house Tensor chip and shows the Magic Eraser making an unwanted object disappear from a photograph. It's still quite an outstanding feature on the new mid-ranger as is Night Sight, which allows you to snap great-looking photos in low-light conditions without having to resort to using a flash.

Google is ready for Pixel to take on Apple in handsets, earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets!











Like it did with the Pixel 6 series, Google is promoting the Pixel 6a's ability to take photographs with more realistic skin tones. And with Extreme Battery Saver, users can decide which apps won't receive juice from the battery in the background. Google claims that you can get up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge with Extreme Battery Saver.











Remember that ad showing the design of the Pixel Buds Pro? Google created one for the Pixel 6a that has noise in the background that have to do with nature, animals, and a storm. The 38 second spot doesn't seem likely to be used for a television commercial.







The last video we have to show you is called "The Pixel Portfolio is here to help." The video, at 1 minute and four seconds, is a loud introduction to the expanded Pixel ecosystem which now includes the Google Pixel Watch and possibly a Pixel tablet. "Help," it's what we do," Google says, referring to the Pixel brand. "Help at home, help on the go."











And then Google says that "Pixels get more helpful over time. That's why we put Pixel in your hands, on your wrist (!!!) in your ear. Because when it comes to helping we can't help but help."





You have to admit that the latter video carries quite a beat as it welcomes the Pixel ecosystem to the world. This is a spot that most consumers probably wouldn't mind watching a few times on television.





This is a day that Pixel fans have long dreamed for and we will no doubt hear more about the Pixel Watch and tablet as we get closer to the unveiling and release of those devices.

