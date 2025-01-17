Google won't play by the EU's new fact-checking rules
Google tends to find itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, especially in the EU, where regulators aren't afraid to throw the book at it. Given the tech giant's latest move, it would not be surprising if yet another investigation looms around the corner.
A recent report reveals that Google has informed the EU that it won't be adhering to an upcoming fact-checking law. The company has reportedly stated it will not include fact checks in search results or YouTube videos, nor will it use fact-checking data to influence content ranking or removal.
The new fact-checking rule is part of the European Commission's updated Code of Practice on Disinformation. Essentially, it began as a voluntary set of guidelines to tackle misinformation but is now being turned into a mandatory rule.
Reportedly, in a letter to Renate Nikolay, the deputy director general at the European Commission's content and technology division, Kent Walker, Google's global affairs president, stated that the fact-checking integration required by the new Disinformation Code of Practice "simply isn't appropriate or effective for our services" and confirmed that Google won't be on board with it.
Speaking of which, this move comes right on the heels of Meta announcing it will end its fact-checking program in the US, so who knows if Mark Zuckerberg will bow to EU regulations. Meanwhile, X already reduced its use of professional fact-checkers a while back. As for what the EU will do when digital fact-checking becomes a legal requirement, your guess is as good as mine, but if history is any indication, fines and investigations could be on the horizon.
A recent report reveals that Google has informed the EU that it won't be adhering to an upcoming fact-checking law. The company has reportedly stated it will not include fact checks in search results or YouTube videos, nor will it use fact-checking data to influence content ranking or removal.
It's worth mentioning that Google has never really been involved in fact-checking as part of its content moderation strategy. However, it did back a European fact-checking database ahead of the recent EU elections, showing it's not completely hands-off.
The new fact-checking rule is part of the European Commission's updated Code of Practice on Disinformation. Essentially, it began as a voluntary set of guidelines to tackle misinformation but is now being turned into a mandatory rule.
Reportedly, in a letter to Renate Nikolay, the deputy director general at the European Commission's content and technology division, Kent Walker, Google's global affairs president, stated that the fact-checking integration required by the new Disinformation Code of Practice "simply isn't appropriate or effective for our services" and confirmed that Google won't be on board with it.
Walker added that Google will keep backing its existing content moderation tools, like Synth ID watermarking and AI labels on YouTube. He also pointed to a feature introduced on YouTube last year that lets some users add context to videos. It's pretty similar to X's Community Notes – and probably whatever experiment Meta is rolling out next.
Adding notes under videos is YouTube’s way to fight misinformation. | Image credit – Google
Speaking of which, this move comes right on the heels of Meta announcing it will end its fact-checking program in the US, so who knows if Mark Zuckerberg will bow to EU regulations. Meanwhile, X already reduced its use of professional fact-checkers a while back. As for what the EU will do when digital fact-checking becomes a legal requirement, your guess is as good as mine, but if history is any indication, fines and investigations could be on the horizon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: