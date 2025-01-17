Google won't play by the EU's new fact-checking rules



A recent report reveals that Google has informed the EU that it won't be adhering to an upcoming fact-checking law. The company has reportedly stated it will not include fact checks in search results or YouTube videos, nor will it use fact-checking data to influence content ranking or removal.



It's worth mentioning that Google has never really been involved in fact-checking as part of its content moderation strategy. However, it did back a European fact-checking database ahead of the recent EU elections, showing it's not completely hands-off. It's worth mentioning that Google has never really been involved in fact-checking as part of its content moderation strategy. However, it did back a European fact-checking database ahead of the recent EU elections, showing it's not completely hands-off.



The new fact-checking rule is part of the European Commission's updated Code of Practice on Disinformation. Essentially, it began as a voluntary set of guidelines to tackle misinformation but is now being turned into a mandatory rule.



Reportedly, in a letter to Renate Nikolay, the deputy director general at the European Commission's content and technology division, Kent Walker, Google's global affairs president, stated that the fact-checking integration required by the new Disinformation Code of Practice "simply isn't appropriate or effective for our services" and confirmed that Google won't be on board with it.



