YouTube now allows viewers to fact-check videos with notes
YouTube announced a bunch of new experimental features at the end of last week, so it’s rather surprising to see the service making another announcement just a couple of days later.
Starting today, YouTube viewers can fact-check videos of their favorite creators by adding notes that offer relevant and easy-to-understand context. As per YouTube’s statement, the ability to add notes is meant to offer platform users a better understanding of what they’re watching.
Last but not least, these notes are very useful when you want to let other viewers know when older footage is mistakenly (or on purpose) portrayed as a current event.
For the time being, the ability to add notes to a video is only available on mobile in the United States and in English language. It’s also important to mention that the pilot will be available to a limited number of eligible contributors.
Finally, YouTube confirmed it will use a “bridging-based algorithm to consider these ratings and determine what notes are published.” This algorithm has been specifically designed to help identify notes that are helpful to a “broad audience across perspectives.”
For instance, added notes could clarify when a song is meant to be a parody, YouTube says. Also, a note added by a viewer can point out when a new version of a product being reviewed is available.
Invitations will be sent via email or Creator Studio to those who meet the eligibility criteria, which also include having an active YouTube channel in good standing with the Community Guidelines. Here is how this note rating will work:
Notes will appear publicly under a video if they’re found to be broadly helpful. People will be asked whether they think a note is “helpful,” “somewhat helpful,” or “unhelpful” and why – for example, whether it cites high-quality sources or is written clearly and neutrally.
