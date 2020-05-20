iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

Update to Google Duo allows users to be reachable by email

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 20, 2020, 1:04 PM
Update to Google Duo allows users to be reachable by email
Google has been busy improving its Duo video chat app for the pandemic, recently allowing as many as 12 people to participate in a chat at the same time. According to Android Police, version 87 of the app is coming and it brings with it an interesting new way for your Duo contacts to reach you. When you first open the app following the update, you will see a banner that tells you that you are now available to be reached by email. This can be disabled by opening Settings > Account and turning the toggle off under the heading "Reachable with email address." Disabling this feature means that your Duo contacts will have to use your phone number. But you might not feel comfortable turning your phone number over to certain people.

All of your Duo contacts who have enabled this feature on their end will show up on your Duo list with their email address; if you have both their email addresses and phone numbers these people will show up twice (once for each mode of contact). When setting up your Duo account for the first time, you will still have to use your phone number as the initial form of identification which means that anyone with your phone number can still call and enter into a Duo video chat with you (unless you want to block them).


Also arriving in this update is Family Mode. We first mentioned this nearly a couple of weeks ago. Tap the three-dot button at the bottom right of the Duo UI and select Family on the banner that pops-up on the screen. This changes the UI to a more kid-friendly one that allows kids (and yes, even grown-ups) to doodle on the display during a video call. At the bottom of the screen is a space to doodle on and the screen remains split so you can watch your video feed and the feed from your caller. Your caller will see a split screen with your feed and his with the doodle appearing inside a cartoon whiteboard.


And lastly, version 87 of Google Duo brings with it some new filters including one that makes it appear as though you are graduating. This filter places a graduation cap on your head and a diploma in your hand and is perfect for the times. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools are holding virtual graduations using Zoom. The filters can be used for both video chats and messages.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless