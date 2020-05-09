Google Duo update adds important new features, including family mode

But the new effects and masks are not just available in the new family mode. Google confirmed that Duo users will be able to use them during one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS starting this week. Expect to see even more effects and masks in the coming weeks.Finally, if you're using Duo on the web, you'll be pleased to know that Google will be adding group calls in the coming weeks. They will first be available as a preview on Chrome, along with a new layout the enables you to see more people simultaneously. The app will also let you invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call via a link.