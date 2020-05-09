iOS Android Apps Google

Google Duo update adds important new features, including family mode

by Cosmin Vasile
May 09, 2020, 1:26 AM
Google Duo received quite a few updates in the last couple of months, a strong indication that Google has big plans for the app. The most recent Duo update brings a handful of new features that will help users connect with their loved ones during these difficult times.

Of course, the highlight of the update is the new family mode, which lets Google Duo users doodle on video calls. Various fun effects and masks can be used during video calls. To take advantage of the new feature, simply start a video call, tap the menu icon, and choose Family to start doodling.

The new family mode becomes available as soon as you sign into Duo with your Google account. And you don't have to worry that someone else will hijack your conversations since calls on Duo are end-to-end encrypted and remain private between you and your family or friends.



But the new effects and masks are not just available in the new family mode. Google confirmed that Duo users will be able to use them during one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS starting this week. Expect to see even more effects and masks in the coming weeks.

Finally, if you're using Duo on the web, you'll be pleased to know that Google will be adding group calls in the coming weeks. They will first be available as a preview on Chrome, along with a new layout the enables you to see more people simultaneously. The app will also let you invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call via a link.

