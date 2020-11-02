iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Software updates Google

Update just dropped by Google will fix these bugs on some Pixel phones

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 02, 2020, 4:27 PM
Update just dropped by Google will fix these bugs on some Pixel phones
It's the start of a brand new month and you know what that means! The release of the latest Android security updates for eligible Pixel models (Pixel 3 series through Pixel 5). There are both functional improvements and bug fixes. For example, with the new update installed, Pixel models such as the Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 4a/4a (5G), and the Pixel 5 will receive a fix for a bug that accidentally removes playlists on YouTube Music.

The same nine models will have a bug exterminated that prevents the ringer from working on calls from starred contacts in DND mode. Another fix for all of those models prevents the screen from waking after an affected device is locked in certain conditions. And lastly, the update fixes hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback.

Three fixes are aimed at bugs found on the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. One bug prevents phone calls while in Android Auto mode while another improves the response of the auto-brightness setting under certain conditions. The third fix for those two models specifically repairs inconsistent touch sound under certain conditions. The Pixel 3/3 XL and Pixel 3a/3a XL will get new access to screenshots on devices with two-button navigation.


The Pixel 4/4 XL will receive a fix for an issue that causes the screen to darken during phone calls. Pixel 4/4 XL owners and those with the Pixel 4a/4a XL will also be sent a fix for an issue that causes incorrect audio routing while in Android Auto mode. Those four models should also see an end to the audio stutter that users have had to deal with when streaming media in certain apps. Pixel 4a users who have had issues with the touch screen on their phones with certain screen protectors layered on top should see this problem end when they install the update.

To install the update, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update. Keep in mind that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will not receive the November update. Instead, those two models will receive one last update in December and after that, the units released in 2017 will no longer have support from Google.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$300 Amazon
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$385 Amazon $390 Ebay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$314 Amazon $325 Ebay
  • Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$373 Amazon $268 Ebay
  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$349 Amazon $499 Ebay
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$824 Amazon $650 Ebay
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$349 Amazon $385 Ebay
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$500
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
$700 Special Verizon $100off $700 Special Bestbuy $650 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless