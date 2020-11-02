Update just dropped by Google will fix these bugs on some Pixel phones
Nov 02, 2020, 4:27 PM
It's the start of a brand new month and you know what that means! The release of the latest Android security updates for eligible Pixel models (Pixel 3 series through Pixel 5). There are both functional improvements and bug fixes. For example, with the new update installed, Pixel models such as the Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 4a/4a (5G), and the Pixel 5 will receive a fix for a bug that accidentally removes playlists on YouTube Music.
Three fixes are aimed at bugs found on the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. One bug prevents phone calls while in Android Auto mode while another improves the response of the auto-brightness setting under certain conditions. The third fix for those two models specifically repairs inconsistent touch sound under certain conditions. The Pixel 3/3 XL and Pixel 3a/3a XL will get new access to screenshots on devices with two-button navigation.
The Pixel 4/4 XL will receive a fix for an issue that causes the screen to darken during phone calls. Pixel 4/4 XL owners and those with the Pixel 4a/4a XL will also be sent a fix for an issue that causes incorrect audio routing while in Android Auto mode. Those four models should also see an end to the audio stutter that users have had to deal with when streaming media in certain apps. Pixel 4a users who have had issues with the touch screen on their phones with certain screen protectors layered on top should see this problem end when they install the update.
To install the update, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update. Keep in mind that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will not receive the November update. Instead, those two models will receive one last update in December and after that, the units released in 2017 will no longer have support from Google.
