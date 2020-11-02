Update just dropped by Google will fix these bugs on some Pixel phones





The same nine models will have a bug exterminated that prevents the ringer from working on calls from starred contacts in DND mode. Another fix for all of those models prevents the screen from waking after an affected device is locked in certain conditions. And lastly, the update fixes hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback.







Three fixes are aimed at bugs found on the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. One bug prevents phone calls while in Android Auto mode while another improves the response of the auto-brightness setting under certain conditions. The third fix for those two models specifically repairs inconsistent touch sound under certain conditions. The Pixel 3/3 XL and Pixel 3a/3a XL will get new access to screenshots on devices with two-button navigation.









The Pixel 4/4 XL will receive a fix for an issue that causes the screen to darken during phone calls. Pixel 4/4 XL owners and those with the Pixel 4a/4a XL will also be sent a fix for an issue that causes incorrect audio routing while in Android Auto mode. Those four models should also see an end to the audio stutter that users have had to deal with when streaming media in certain apps. Pixel 4a users who have had issues with the touch screen on their phones with certain screen protectors layered on top should see this problem end when they install the update.



