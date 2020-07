It's that time of the month; Google releases July Android Security Update

(Horns blow loudly) Yes, folks, it is that time of the month. With the first week of July almost complete, Google rolled out the monthly Android Security Update for the Pixel 2 Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 lines. First, we should point out that there is no Pixel feature drop. These come out quarterly and add new features to the 2017-2019 Pixel models. The June Pixel Feature Drop added soothing sounds in the clock app to help users fall asleep. It also added a Personal Safety app that alerts your pals if you aren't heard from after a certain amount of time. Lastly, Car Crash Detection made its way to the Pixel 3 handsets from the Pixel 4. As the name suggests, this feature will alert friends and emergency services if the phone detects that you've been involved in a fender bender. The next Pixel Feature Drop will be released in September.