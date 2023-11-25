Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Google Drive update improves functionality on Android foldables and tablets
Google Drive users who own Android foldables and tablets will now have an easier time working with the app. Earlier this week, Google announced important improvements to the Google Workspace experience on large screen Android devices.

Thanks to the latest update, Google Drive’s tablet experience is now more inline with the web experience. Three major improvements have been added in the new version of Google Drive:

  • Above the main doclist, users will now see a tappable folder hierarchy for their current view. This allows a user to keep track of where they are in Drive and easily navigate out of nested folders.
  • Per-file data columns to show when a file was last modified and how much storage is used by each file.
  • A color palette that matches the Google Material Design 3 guidelines.

According to Google, these new features are now being rolled out to Rapid Release domains. However, a launch to Scheduled Release domains won’t start until November 27, so if you’re enrolled in this specific branch, you’ll have to wait a few more days.

As far as availability goes, Google says that the improved Drive experience on Android foldables and tablets should be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.
