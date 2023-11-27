Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
DEVELOPING: Google Drive has reportedly lost some user data
Google Drive, the widely used cloud storage service, is reportedly facing an issue that's causing files to disappear for some users. Multiple reports have surfaced on the Google Support forum and other platforms, indicating that users are losing access to specific files stored on their Google Drive accounts.

As reported by Android Police, the issue appears to be affecting files that were uploaded after May 2023, as reported by a South Korean user who discovered that all their files from that period had vanished from their Drive. The affected files are not visible in any folders, trash, or revisions. The user also clarified that their Drive has not been shared with anyone else, eliminating the possibility of accidental deletion or un-sharing.

Additional reports from other Google Drive users have further confirmed the issue. One user reported losing crucial files, while another stated that they could only see folders and subfolders for some files, but not the files themselves.

The exact cause of the issue remains unclear, and it's uncertain whether it affects the web version, app, or synced folders on computers. Users are advised to check all potential locations where their files might be accessible.

Google has not officially acknowledged the issue, however some users have shared via the Google Drive help forum that they have individually heard from Google Support. These users have been advised not to make any changes to their Google Drive while the investigation is ongoing by Product Engineers. They specifically cautioned against modifying the root/data folder on their devices.

Currently, the Google Workspace Status Dashboard lists Google Drive service to be fully operational with no issues reported. However, if you do find issues with missing files, your best bet at this point is to contact Google Support or sit tight as the currently opened cases are investigated. Additionally, exercise caution when using Google Drive and avoid making any changes that might jeopardize your files. Hopefully, Google will report back with an update and/or a resolution soon.
