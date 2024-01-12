Google adds new sharing-related feature to Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Google announced four new updates to some of its apps, which add new features or expand on existing ones. For example, Google has added a new functionality to the Drive sharing button that allows users to share a link to a specific time in a video.
Besides the new functionality in Google Drive, the search giant introduced new dropdown options on the sharing button in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.
The new dropdown button expands to offer multiple quick actions, such as pending access requests and “Copy link.” The functionality is now rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.
The new feature is meant to make it easier for users to share documents and media across Workspace. In the latest versions of Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings, a new dropdown menu will be accessible from the Share button.
According to Google, the dropdown button will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. Keep in mind that this will take one or more weeks to propagate to everyone, so be patient if you don’t see the dropdown menu yet.
