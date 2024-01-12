Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Google adds new sharing-related feature to Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google adds new sharing-related feature to Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Google announced four new updates to some of its apps, which add new features or expand on existing ones. For example, Google has added a new functionality to the Drive sharing button that allows users to share a link to a specific time in a video.

Besides the new functionality in Google Drive, the search giant introduced new dropdown options on the sharing button in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

The new feature is meant to make it easier for users to share documents and media across Workspace. In the latest versions of Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings, a new dropdown menu will be accessible from the Share button.

The new dropdown button expands to offer multiple quick actions, such as pending access requests and “Copy link.” The functionality is now rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

According to Google, the dropdown button will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. Keep in mind that this will take one or more weeks to propagate to everyone, so be patient if you don’t see the dropdown menu yet.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless