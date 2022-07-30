 Documentation leaves big clue about the possibility of flip cover cases for Pixel 7 line - PhoneArena
Documentation leaves big clue about the possibility of flip cover cases for Pixel 7 line

Documentation leaves big clue about the possibility of flip cover cases for Pixel 7 line
A Hall sensor is used to detect the presence of a magnet and the strength of the magnetic force. Phone manufacturers place this sensor on phones that are expected to have flip cover cases that use a magnet. When the case is closed and the sensor in the phone detects a strong magnetic field, it directs the display to turn on. If the sensor indicates that the magnetic field is weaker or absent (which happens with the flip cover open), the screen turns on. When the flip cover is closed, the magnetic field is stronger which turns off the screen.

The last Pixel models to have a Hall sensor were the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from 2017. But Esper's Mishaal Rahman disseminated a tweet in which he states that debug documentation includes a reference to a Hall sensor for the Pixel 7 series. If the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do ship with a Hall sensor, it would be a sign that Google could include a flip cover as an accessory for the upcoming 2022 flagship Pixel models.


Android Police notes that the just-released Pixel 6a could have a Hall sensor too since the handset's software includes drivers for it. So far, though, there are no signs of the sensor in the new Pixel mid-ranger.
