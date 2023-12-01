Google Contacts testing a separate section to manage all of your contacts' ringtones





As spotted by the team at GApps Flags and Leaks channel on Telegram , version 4.22.37.586680692 of the Google Contacts app has a new ringtone section that consolidates everything into a single, user-friendly interface. Simply select a contact, browse the available ringtones, and preview your chosen ringtone with a quick tap. This new section also integrates your existing custom ringtones, ensuring your notification sounds continue to reflect your preferences.





Source: @GappsLeaks





This feature is still a work in progress though and not yet active unless some flags are changed in the app. The public version of Google Contacts still requires you to open an individual contact and set a specified ringtone for that person or company. Once this feature is finalized though, you will be able to manage all contact ringtones from the "Fix & manage > Ringtones" menu within the app and have all contacts you have set a personalized ringtone for listed in one handy place.





This change comes at exactly the right time, as Google is putting a lot of work on making RCS just as feature-rich as iMessage with a slew of new updates announced yesterday . These new RCS features are rolling out in celebration of RCS reaching one billion active monthly users worldwide, so it makes total sense that its accompanying Contacts app receive some improvements as well.



Part of the improvements announced yesterday included the introduction of "Profiles" that tie into the Contacts app and allows users to personalize the profile name and picture associated with their phone number. This will help users set up an identity across Google services that can be saved within the Contacts application and be tied to your phone number in those group chats.



