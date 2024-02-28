Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Contacts could soon get a home screen widget that displays text messages

Android Apps Google
Google Contacts could soon get a home screen widget that displays text messages
Aside from the occasionally added new functionality, Google Contacts isn't an app that is known for getting frequent updates. However, there is one update that is possibly on the way, which will add a nifty new home screen widget and a fresh user interface.

By flipping a few developer flags in the app's version 4.26, @AssembleDebug from TheSPAndroid was able to identify these changes. While these features are currently in the testing phase and there is no timeline currently available for deployment, we can definitely get a sneak peek at what was found hidden in the code.

The first noticeable change is the design change on the main Contacts screen. The familiar phone, email, and company icons will now be tucked away behind a three-dot menu. This change clears space for a brand new "+" icon in the search bar, which will allow users to add contacts easier when on the go.

Image credit: TheSPAndroid

Additionally, interacting with contact details like email and labels now opens a convenient bottom sheet for options instead of the traditional sidebar accessed by the hamburger menu. This new approach offers a cleaner, more intuitive way to navigate your contacts.

But perhaps the most noticeable change is the addition of a widget that will give users the ability to see text conversations from selected contacts directly on their home screen. When the feature is rolled out to your device, you will need to grant the Contacts app the necessary permission to fully display your messages, since they will now be more easily accessible to prying eyes.

Image credit: TheSPAndroid

As with many Google updates, especially ones that are still being tested and have yet to be announced, the rollout schedule is very TBD (to be determined). Usually, updates such as these are reserved for Pixel feature drops. If all goes well and no significant bugs are found while testing, it is possible that we could see this roll out around April, but that is just some good old speculation on our part.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

T-Mobile's Scam Shield protected subscribers from spam calls 628 times each second in 2023
T-Mobile's Scam Shield protected subscribers from spam calls 628 times each second in 2023
The forever cool Surface Duo is cheaper than your weekly groceries
The forever cool Surface Duo is cheaper than your weekly groceries
YouTube Create mobile app expands to more countries making video creation easier
YouTube Create mobile app expands to more countries making video creation easier
Wrong answer about a former rock star turned Apple against a purchase of Bing
Wrong answer about a former rock star turned Apple against a purchase of Bing
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Plus down to an enticing price for Leap Day
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Plus down to an enticing price for Leap Day
YouTube picture-in-picture may be globally expanding beyond the premium membership
YouTube picture-in-picture may be globally expanding beyond the premium membership
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless