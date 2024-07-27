Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Chrome's "Tab declutter" for Android to enhance tab management could be here soon

By
0comments
Google Chrome's "Tab declutter" for Android to enhance tab management could be here soon
First spotted back in March, Google is continuing its work in enhancing its Chrome browser for Android users, introducing a "Tab Declutter" feature to streamline tab management. This feature will automatically archive tabs that have been inactive for 7 days, potentially freeing up memory and improving the browser's performance.

Seen updated in the Chromium Gerrit page, we now also know that after 60 days of inactivity, these tabs will be completely closed. However, users have the flexibility to adjust these timeframes according to their preferences.

Google Chrome&#039;s &quot;Tab declutter&quot; for Android to enhance tab management could be here soon
The "Tab declutter" flag, as documented on Chromium Gerrit

Google is also exploring additional options to enhance this feature. They are considering a feature that would clear browsing data specifically from archived tabs, separate from the data of active tabs. This means cached files and cookies from active tabs would remain untouched, while the data from archived tabs would be cleared. This could offer more granular control over browsing data management within Chrome's settings.

Although the specific benefits of this browsing data feature might not be immediately apparent, they could become clearer once Tab Declutter is officially released and integrated into everyday mobile Chrome usage.

For those who tend to accumulate many tabs, this feature could be a game-changer. It could help declutter the browser interface, making it easier to find the tabs you need. It could also potentially improve the browser's speed and responsiveness by reducing the number of active tabs consuming resources.

While some users might prefer to manually manage their tabs, this feature could be a valuable tool for those who often find themselves with an overwhelming number of open tabs. I, for one, could benefit from this, as sometimes it is difficult to discern which tabs could be archived while I finish one task. It is not yet known when this feature will be put into production, but its continued development suggests this could be soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless