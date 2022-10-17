Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.

Several Chromecast models have been released since 2013, with the last one arriving no later than last month. The cheaper version of Chromecast 4K, the HD model, sells for just $30, an amazing deal if you don’t have a 4K TV. Customers who want the ultimate multimedia experience can get the Chromecast 4K for just $50, just $20 more expensive than the HD variant, but well worth the price.

The only drawback of the Chromecast 4K is the fact that it comes with a rather old Android TV 10 software, whereas Google released Android 13 not long ago. But that’s about to change as multiple reddit users noticed their Chromecast 4K dongles successfully captured the long-awaited Android TV 12.



Apparently, this is a decently sized update that weighs in at around 720MB. Thanks to reddit user NeFShARk, we also have the complete changelog of the update, or at least the most important ones. Besides upgrading Android TV OS from 10 to 12, here is what the Chromecast 4K is getting in this update:

  • Additional user settings lets you control HDR format and surround sound;
  • New! Match content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates;
  • Increased Security and Privacy;
  • New camera and mic privacy toggles let you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps;
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

On top of that, the changelog confirms the update also adds the July 2022 security patch, is a bit disappointing to say the least. Still, pushing out security updates is much easier that upgrading the Chromecast’s Android TV OS, so here is hoping the dongle will be getting a newer security patch sooner rather than later.
