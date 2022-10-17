Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout

NeFShARk

Additional user settings lets you control HDR format and surround sound;

New! Match content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates;

Increased Security and Privacy;

New camera and mic privacy toggles let you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps;

Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apparently, this is a decently sized update that weighs in at around 720MB. Thanks to reddit user, we also have the complete changelog of the update, or at least the most important ones. Besides upgrading Android TV OS from 10 to 12, here is what the Chromecast 4K is getting in this update:On top of that, the changelog confirms the update also adds the July 2022 security patch, is a bit disappointing to say the least. Still, pushing out security updates is much easier that upgrading the Chromecast’s Android TV OS, so here is hoping the dongle will be getting a newer security patch sooner rather than later.