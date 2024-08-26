Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Chat gets smarter with new IFTTT and UKG Flow integrations

Google is making it easier for users to automate their work and stay connected with two new integrations for Google Chat: IFTTT and UKG Flow. The IFTTT integration lets users connect Chat with over 1,000 popular apps, while the UKG Flow integration allows employees to access UKG Pro WFM features directly within Chat.

With the IFTTT integration, users can now set up powerful workflows that automate tasks and keep them informed. For example, users can automatically send onboarding emails to new space members, post notifications to a space when new files are added to cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box, and even stay up-to-date on social media mentions by having new tags or mentions from Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook automatically posted to a space.

Google Chat gets smarter with new IFTTT and UKG Flow integrations
IFTTT now works with Google Chat | Image credit — Google

The UKG Flow integration is particularly useful for employees who use UKG Pro WFM for timekeeping and scheduling. With this integration, employees can perform common UKG actions, such as clocking in and out, requesting time off, and viewing their schedules, all without leaving Google Chat.

These new integrations are designed to help users get more done in their workday by streamlining common tasks and eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps.

To get started with the IFTTT integration, users can visit the IFTTT website and connect their Chat account. The UKG Flow integration, on the other hand, needs to be installed by an admin on behalf of the users. Once installed, users can start using it directly in Google Chat. Both integrations are available now to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Google Chat's new integrations with IFTTT and UKG Flow are a welcome addition to the platform. These integrations make it easier for users to automate tasks, stay connected, and get work done, all within a single platform. As Google continues to add new features and integrations, Chat is becoming an increasingly powerful tool for teams and individuals.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

