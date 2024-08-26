Google Chat gets smarter with new IFTTT and UKG Flow integrations





With the With the IFTTT integration , users can now set up powerful workflows that automate tasks and keep them informed. For example, users can automatically send onboarding emails to new space members, post notifications to a space when new files are added to cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box, and even stay up-to-date on social media mentions by having new tags or mentions from Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook automatically posted to a space.





IFTTT now works with Google Chat | Image credit — Google

The UKG Flow integration is particularly useful for employees who use UKG Pro WFM for timekeeping and scheduling. With this integration, employees can perform common UKG actions, such as clocking in and out, requesting time off, and viewing their schedules, all without leaving Google Chat.





These new integrations are designed to help users get more done in their workday by streamlining common tasks and eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps.



To get started with the IFTTT integration, users can visit the IFTTT website and connect their Chat account. The UKG Flow integration, on the other hand, needs to be installed by an admin on behalf of the users. Once installed, users can start using it directly in Google Chat. Both integrations are available now to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.





Google Chat's new integrations with IFTTT and UKG Flow are a welcome addition to the platform. These integrations make it easier for users to automate tasks, stay connected, and get work done, all within a single platform. As Google continues to add new features and integrations, Chat is becoming an increasingly powerful tool for teams and individuals.