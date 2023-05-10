Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Bird feather wallpapers on Pixel devices? What is it all about?

Your phone's home screen is something you look at many times a day (sometimes an unhealthy number of times, even), and the wallpaper you choose can be paramount in making all those glances a tad more pleasant.

If you're a Pixel fan or just following the company's efforts in the mobile world, you've probably noticed something strange regarding the choice of wallpapers since the Pixel 7 series was announced. Bird feathers.

Now Google has taken the time to explain the idea in a lengthy post in the form of an interview with art director Eunyoung Park, and it's all about a fresh look at common and familiar things.

We aim for authenticity in our wallpaper designs, choosing subjects that are relatable but inspiring. The detailed and nuanced colors, shapes, and luster of bird plumage felt both familiar yet astonishing – particularly when viewed extremely close up or cropped in unusual ways. Taking a fresh, new look at something otherwise so commonplace was the perfect representation of how we wanted to redefine a premium device experience.


According to Park, birds were chosen because of their "liveliness, positivity, and daring," qualities associated with the Pixel brand. The Google team enlisted experts from diverse domains to assist in photographing 30 species of birds, with the aim of capturing their beauty.



A specialist in avian behavior was also present in the studio, using techniques like feeding, singing, and communicating to ensure the birds felt comfortable during the photo shoot.

After the photos were taken, another team tested the devices and enhanced the colors. Art directors were aided by hardware, marketing, and retail teams in selecting the best images for various purposes, such as print, billboards, and devices.

The end result was the selection of 12 stunning shots of feathers from 12 different bird species, which are now available as Pixel wallpapers and you can take a look following this link (Pied Crow is our favorite one, which is yours?). By the way, Google I/O 2023 is about to commence, so check out our dedicated "How to watch" piece. We expect many new and exciting things, including the Pixel 7a and more bird feather wallpapers.

