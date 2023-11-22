Google Bard can now understand the content inside YouTube videos





Bard introduced its " Extensions " earlier this year as a way to expand the AI's knowledgebase to include your info from other Google apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Maps, Hotels, Flights, and YouTube. Enabling these extensions gave Bard permission to access info from these sources to help respond to you and thus give you a more tailored experience.









Asking Bard to summarize the contents of a YouTube video



This new capability is part of Google's efforts to make Bard more useful for everyday tasks. Bard is already able to answer questions about a variety of topics, but just like any AI chatbot, it is not perfect. In the example illustrated above, Bard did have trouble discerning that the conversation was happening between two smartphones (a Google Pixel and an iPhone) and not two sisters, as it stated once I asked for more inforation.



That said, this is just the beginning, and the addition of this new feature is a sign that Google is serious about making Bard a valuable tool for its users. Bard is already one of the most advanced AI chatbots available for brainstorming ideas, and as it advances it will become even more handy.