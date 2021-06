Google Messages will become the default messaging app for AT&T Android users

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



RCS ( Rich Communication Services ) is not something new, it's just that many smartphone users don't have access to the feature. AT&T and Google want to change that by making Messages the default messaging app for all the carrier's customers in the United States who use Android phones.Google announced that it has teamed up with AT&T to upgrade the SMS experience with enhanced messaging features included in Messages . That means that AT&T Android users will benefit from expanded chat features based on RCS, as well as other enhanced features.Just to recap, RCS makes it possible for users to send higher-quality videos, share full-resolution pictures, send and receive messages over Wi-Fi or data, as well as participate in group chats that are easy to manage. Also, with the Messages app, users can see when someone is replying to a text.But wait, there's more! Google confirmed that it's now rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages and those who have chat features enabled, another step forward to making messaging more secure for everyone using Android devices.