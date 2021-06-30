Google Messages will become the default messaging app for AT&T Android users

Google Messages will become the default messaging app for AT&T Android users0
Google announced that it has teamed up with AT&T to upgrade the SMS experience with enhanced messaging features included in Messages. That means that AT&T Android users will benefit from expanded chat features based on RCS, as well as other enhanced features.
But wait, there's more! Google confirmed that it's now rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages and those who have chat features enabled, another step forward to making messaging more secure for everyone using Android devices.