You can now star your messages on Google Messages

You can now star your messages on Google Messages0
Most of us have been in a situation where we have to find some information buried deeply in the conversation history. Some apps like Facebook’s Messenger have a search bar appear if you scroll up a few times, which occasionally comes in handy. However, often we can’t think of the correct keyword to find what we need, so this method does not always deliver good results.
To star a message, you just need to long-press on it and tap on the star icon at the top right of the screen. To find your starred messages quickly, a new “Starred” category has been added to the search bar of the app. Once selected, it will filter out all other messages and show you only the ones you’ve saved.
Pinning conversations
In their APK teardown, XDA Developers also discovered that Google Messages will have a feature to pin conversations. For those who regularly chat with a large number of contacts, this will without a doubt be a welcomed quality of life addition.