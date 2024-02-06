Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Assistant to be removed from Samsung TVs

Samsung recently confirmed that its smart TVs will lose access to Google Assistant beginning March 1. The best option for those looking to control their Samsung TVs with just the voice, Google Assistant has been quite popular among users.

Unfortunately, due to a change in Google's policy its Assistant will no longer be available on Samsung TVs beginning March 1, 2024, Samsung announced this week.

Those who don’t want to give up on controlling their Samsung TVs with their voice will have a few other smart options at their disposal, which they can try after March 1.

Both Bixby and Amazon Alexa allow users to control their TV with their voice. It’s also important to mention that Bixby and Amazon Alexa are available on select 2020 through 2023 TVs.

  • All 2022 Smart TV models
  • All 2021 Smart TV models
  • 2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs
  • 2020 Crystal UHD TVs
  • 2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero)

Another option would be to add your Samsung TV to the mobile SmartThings app, allowing you to control it from your phone. Basically, you’ll turn your phone into a remote, which isn’t quite the same as using Bixby or Alexa.

