Amazon Alexa app gets major redesign with enhanced home controls

A key highlight of the updated app is the prominent placement of Favorites on the Home page. This feature allows users to quickly access their most-used devices and features, including shopping lists, to-do lists, and recently played music. Supported device types include Echos, lights, plugs, switches, locks, cameras, thermostats, and temperature sensors.The introduction of a Home Shortcuts Bar further enhances organization and accessibility. This bar categorizes devices and showcases popular Alexa features, such as shopping lists, alarms, and Routines. Users can customize the rotating carousel at the top of the Home page to suit their preferences. Additionally, the bar provides real-time device status updates, such as the number of lights on or the temperature in a specific room. This feature is currently available for users with 20 or fewer devices, with plans to expand it in the coming months.The Activity section has undergone a revamp, with time-sensitive information like timers, upcoming alarms, and reminders now stacked neatly, reducing clutter on the Home page.Ring Protect subscribers can now view up to six snapshots from their connected Ring cameras directly from the Home page under Favorites, providing a quick glimpse into their surroundings.The updated app streamlines the ability to interact with Alexa through chat, providing a single location for both voice and text communication. Users can access the chat interface by tapping the blue chat indicator on any page of the app.The Devices page now offers advanced filtering by device type, sorting options by newest, oldest, or alphabetically, and the ability to search for devices by name or keywords. Additionally, users can switch between List View and Map View to gain a comprehensive overview of their connected devices throughout their home.Map View, currently only available as a preview for select customers in the U.S., allows users to create a digital floor plan of their home using a compatible iOS device. Connected devices can be pinned to the floor plan, providing a visual representation of the smart home setup.With these updates, the Alexa app aims to provide a more intuitive and personalized experience, enabling users to access their favorite features, control their devices effortlessly, and manage their smart home seamlessly. The updated app is available now for iOS and Android devices.