Google is on the brink of achieving API – Artificial Pokémon Intelligence
Gotta catch 'em all!
Up Next:
Google's ongoing I/O live conference is not lacking any Google humor – early in the presentation, CEO Sundar Pichai bragged that Google's next-level AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, has successfully completed Pokémon Blue.
Depending on whom you ask, you might want to know that Pokémon Blue is not the easiest video game there is, so the achievement is not just funny, but notable, too. Sundar clarified that their AI model collected all 8 badges and thus, Google is closer to achieving API – "Artificial Pokémon Intelligence", as he put it, drawing laughs and applause from the live audience.
Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google's most advanced AI model to date, continues to set new benchmarks in performance, the company says – especially in complex reasoning, web development, and education.
This model now leads the WebDev Arena coding leaderboard and ranks first across all categories on the LMArena, which measures human user preferences, which speaks volumes about its popularity. Thanks to its massive 1 million-token context window, Gemini 2.5 Pro also delivers state-of-the-art long-context and video understanding.
The model has seen significant updates recently, including new features like native audio output for more natural interactions, advanced security safeguards, and enhanced computer interaction abilities through Project Mariner. A Deep Think mode is also being added, designed to boost its capabilities in solving complex math and programming challenges.
With the integration of LearnLM, Gemini 2.5 Pro has become a top tool for learning as well. It scored highest in educator evaluations based on five core principles of learning science, Google claims. Developers can benefit from expanded tools as well, including thought summaries, extended thinking budgets, and improved support for open-source workflows.
Depending on whom you ask, you might want to know that Pokémon Blue is not the easiest video game there is, so the achievement is not just funny, but notable, too. Sundar clarified that their AI model collected all 8 badges and thus, Google is closer to achieving API – "Artificial Pokémon Intelligence", as he put it, drawing laughs and applause from the live audience.
In the game, players step into the shoes of a young trainer with a simple mission: catch, train, and battle the cute creatures known as Pokémon to become the Pokémon League Champion. The game is set in the Kanto region, where players travel through towns, forests, and caves, battling wild Pokémon and rival trainers in turn-based combat. Players can challenge eight gym leaders, thwart the villainous Team Rocket, and attempt to complete the Pokédex by catching all 151 Pokémon.
How is that possible?
Image by Google
Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google's most advanced AI model to date, continues to set new benchmarks in performance, the company says – especially in complex reasoning, web development, and education.
This model now leads the WebDev Arena coding leaderboard and ranks first across all categories on the LMArena, which measures human user preferences, which speaks volumes about its popularity. Thanks to its massive 1 million-token context window, Gemini 2.5 Pro also delivers state-of-the-art long-context and video understanding.
When we say a model has a 1 million-token context window, it means it can take in and understand up to 1 million tokens of text (or code, or data) at once. This is a huge amount – equivalent to hundreds of thousands of words – allowing the model to consider long conversations, documents, or video transcripts without losing context or forgetting earlier parts.
The model has seen significant updates recently, including new features like native audio output for more natural interactions, advanced security safeguards, and enhanced computer interaction abilities through Project Mariner. A Deep Think mode is also being added, designed to boost its capabilities in solving complex math and programming challenges.
Recommended Stories
Gemini 2.5 Flash is now publicly available, while wider releases of 2.5 Pro are expected soon through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.
Things that are NOT allowed: