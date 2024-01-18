If you work at Google, beware: another round of layoffs is coming. Google CEO said so.
After Google laid off some 12,000 employees last year, you thought it was over? Nope.
As we discussed last week, Google is changing its philosophy, meaning that in 2024 some people will lose their Google jobs.
Now, the search engine giant is turning philosophy into practice, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees to expect more job cuts this year (via The Verge).
“We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices”, supposedly reads the memo.
Further explaining, the 2024 layoffs are about “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas”.
This isn’t shocking news by any means, after the mass layoffs in recent years at Meta, Amazon, and more giants. Even Twitch is not passing the trend by without participating: one in three employees will go, as the streaming giant is about to lay off almost 35% of its workforce.
Per Reuters, the move adds to signs that job cuts will continue this year, as companies look to adopt artificial intelligence software and automation to lighten workloads.
The report has it that Google has laid off over a thousand employees across various departments since January 10th. There’s an alleged internal memo that CEO Sundar Pichai sent to all employees – and the message is to brace for more cuts.
Pichai assured that 2024’s upcoming job cuts will not be “at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team”.
