Google announces "Live from Paris" streaming event for Feb 8 focusing on "Search, Maps and beyond"

On February 8th, Google will host a streaming event called "Live from Paris" that will be all about "Search, Maps and beyond." This event is scheduled to be livestreamed on YouTube.





According to the event description, Google is "rethinking how people search for, explore, and engage with information," with the goal of making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to locate what one is looking for. Google is also expected to unveil its plans for a ChatGPT competitor, something that was rumored Google intended to unveil at its annual I/O event in May.





However, Alphabet and Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, finally addressed the company's own intentions for an AI chat system during yesterday's earnings conference, confirming that these plans have been in the works for quite some time. He stated: "We'll make these language models available, starting with LaMDA, so that people can engage directly with them in the coming weeks and months."



These artificial intelligence technologies will also be made available to enterprises, developers, and the internal operations of Alphabet, according to Google's plans. It was even alleged that a "code red" had been issued internally regarding OpenAI's ChatGPT and the threat it poses to Google's dominance in the search industry.







However, this is all speculation as all the event states it would solely concentrate on are essential products like Search and Maps, which are utilized by a large number of people. That said, given Microsoft's current financial involvement in ChatGPT and its intentions to include the AI into its Bing search engine, it would be a wasted opportunity for Google not to at least mention their competing product as soon as possible.





The event will be livestreamed on Wednesday February 8 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can find the stream in the video embed below, for which you can schedule a reminder. It will be very interesting to see what gets covered during the event and how Google handles this very real challenge.



















