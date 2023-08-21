Google will soon make it easier for Android users to find their lost phones: here's how





One of the first lines of defense is Find My Device, which gives users the ability to remotely wipe everything on their phone if it has been stolen or you can't find it. This was an app Google added to Android about a decade ago. But there was an easy way to prevent the device from getting wiped — you just had to turn it off.





This is where Google's upcoming Find My Device network comes in. Think of it as an extension of the company's Find My Device app that would essentially make it more functional. Much like with what Apple did with its Find My network, Google will make it possible for a device to be found even if it is switched off.





How does the Find My Device network work?





Android phones can pick up on and use to find its approximate location. You see, even when they are turned off or their batter has "died", most devices are still working under the hood (to some extent). So, let's say you have just bought one of the best Android phones and it gets stolen (sad). If the criminal is smart enough and they have turned the phone off, it will still send out a Bluetooth end-to-end encrypted signal that othercan pick up on and use to find its approximate location.





All of this happens in the background, without any prompts or notifications. However, that is only when your device and those of others are both opted in the Find My Device network.





Mishaal Rahman via AndroidPolice On that note, one of the best Android experts online,, has recently discovered what the setup process might be for enrolling a phone in Android's Find My Device network. (









For now, it seems that Google won't have you opted in the Find My network by default, meaning you would have to do that yourself when the notification pops up on your Android phone . You have a choice between four options of involvement in the Android Find My network:





Off

Without network

With network in high-traffic areas only

With network in all areas







Rahman believes Google's way of handling this could change for the official release of the feature, which might happen sooner than you think, given how complete it looks at this stage.

Most of us have lost a favorite mobile tech device at least once in our lives. Even if you are one of the careful and lucky ones that haven't you probably know somebody who has. Thankfully, manufacturers are well aware of this danger and have safety measures implemented inside our phones and accessories to make this misfortune a little less damaging.