Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google is bringing Android 14 to TV, here are the most important new features

By
0comments
Google is bringing Android 14 to TV, here are the most important new features
Since Google announced more than 100 things at I/O 2024, some of the new products and improvements that the search giant revealed during the event might have been overlooked.

Google TV and Android TV OS surely deserve to be in the spotlight considering that currently there are more than 220 monthly active devices powered by Android TV worldwide, an impressive 47% YoY increase.

More importantly, Google announced this week that it’s bringing Android 14 to TV. The next version of the OS includes improvements in performance, sustainability, accessibility, and multitasking.

  • Performance and sustainability: Android 14 for TV improves on previous OS versions, so users get a snappier, more responsive TV experience.
  • Accessibility: New features include color correction, enhanced text options, and improved navigation for users, which can all be toggled on or off using remote shortcuts.
  • Multitasking: Picture-in-picture mode is now supported on qualified Android 14 TV models.

Video Thumbnail


In addition to the improvements listed above, Google announced that it has added new energy modes to put users in control, helping to reduce a TV’s standby power consumption.

More in-depth details about the performance, accessibility and multitasking improvements are available in the video above.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless