Google is bringing Android 14 to TV, here are the most important new features
Since Google announced more than 100 things at I/O 2024, some of the new products and improvements that the search giant revealed during the event might have been overlooked.
Google TV and Android TV OS surely deserve to be in the spotlight considering that currently there are more than 220 monthly active devices powered by Android TV worldwide, an impressive 47% YoY increase.
More importantly, Google announced this week that it’s bringing Android 14 to TV. The next version of the OS includes improvements in performance, sustainability, accessibility, and multitasking.
- Performance and sustainability: Android 14 for TV improves on previous OS versions, so users get a snappier, more responsive TV experience.
- Accessibility: New features include color correction, enhanced text options, and improved navigation for users, which can all be toggled on or off using remote shortcuts.
- Multitasking: Picture-in-picture mode is now supported on qualified Android 14 TV models.
In addition to the improvements listed above, Google announced that it has added new energy modes to put users in control, helping to reduce a TV’s standby power consumption.
More in-depth details about the performance, accessibility and multitasking improvements are available in the video above.
