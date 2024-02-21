Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google announces new feature coming to Android TV in the US

Although Google is pushing a new experience to TVs powered by Android TV, the operating system is still getting updates that includes new features or improvements meant to refine it.

If you live in the United States and use a device powered by Android TV, you’ll be happy to know that Google is now rolling out a new update that adds a brand-new quick-access row on the home screen.

Over the next few weeks, Android TV users will be getting a new way to access their favorite entertainment content directly on the home screen. The new quick-access row is positioned below the Favorite Apps row and includes shortcuts to play what’s next, watch free live TV, as well as popular titles and what’s trending on Google.

The quick-access row will make a big difference, as Android TV users will no longer have to jump from app to app to find the content they want to watch. Just keep in mind that it will take weeks for this to pop up on your Android TV device (as long as you’re in the US).

