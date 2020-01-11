Update allows Android users to quickly rate their apps and add reviews
We wonder whether there is a room inside the Googleplex in Mountain View where Googlers are locked in for days at a time until they come up with ideas on how to improve certain apps. Water and food deprivation and some medieval torture tactics might also be employed. It isn't clear whether the latest update to the Play Store is a result of such methods, but Google is changing the process used by Android users to leave reviews on their installed apps and then finding them later.
We have yet to have this new feature appear on our Pixel 2 XL running Android 10, but we hope to see it added soon. Since it is a server-side update, all you can do is sit back and wait for the update to hit your phone.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):