Update allows Android users to quickly rate their apps and add reviews

Rolling out to some Android users starting today, according to Android Police , is a server-side update that adds a dedicated review section. This will show up in the Play Store under My apps & games under the Installed tab. There, a section called Reviews opens up a page with a pair of new tabs, Unreviewed and Posted. The former shows apps that you have yet to review and gives you the opportunity to quickly do so. The Posted tab will show you reviews that you've already published. There are some things that you might not like about this new system. The Unreviewed list will show some apps that are no longer on your phone, and the order that these apps are listed in appears to be haphazard.







