Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 11, 2020, 5:41 PM
Update allows Android users to quickly rate their apps and add reviews
We wonder whether there is a room inside the Googleplex in Mountain View where Googlers are locked in for days at a time until they come up with ideas on how to improve certain apps. Water and food deprivation and some medieval torture tactics might also be employed. It isn't clear whether the latest update to the Play Store is a result of such methods, but Google is changing the process used by Android users to leave reviews on their installed apps and then finding them later.

Rolling out to some Android users starting today, according to Android Police, is a server-side update that adds a dedicated review section. This will show up in the Play Store under My apps & games under the Installed tab. There, a section called Reviews opens up a page with a pair of new tabs, Unreviewed and Posted. The former shows apps that you have yet to review and gives you the opportunity to quickly do so. The Posted tab will show you reviews that you've already published. There are some things that you might not like about this new system. The Unreviewed list will show some apps that are no longer on your phone, and the order that these apps are listed in appears to be haphazard.


We have yet to have this new feature appear on our Pixel 2 XL running Android 10, but we hope to see it added soon. Since it is a server-side update, all you can do is sit back and wait for the update to hit your phone.

