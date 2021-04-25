Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Android users will want Google to keep this new eye-saving feature in Android 12

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 25, 2021, 5:05 PM
Android users will want Google to keep this new eye-saving feature in Android 12
One of the new features that has appeared in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 is a setting called "Extra Dim" that has been spotted by Droid-Life. As you can tell by the name, this darkens the display on your device past the point of regular dim. Google previously referred to the setting as "Reduce Bright Colors" or "Reduce Brightness, but is being more descriptive with the new name.

Google says that "Extra Dim" makes the screen more comfortable to read and is helpful "when your phone's default minimum brightness is still too bright," and when you're using your phone at night or "in a dark room before bed." Toggles on the "Extra Dim" menu allow you to keep the feature enabled after the phone is turned off and back on, and a slider allows you to change how dim you can go.


A shortcut for "Extra Dim" can also be created for the Quick Settings menu used on Android, or you can get into the feature by going to "Settings>Accessibility>Extra Dim." A toggle switch is available for another shortcut that uses the handset's volume keys. Of course Google is merely testing this right now and we've all seen potential new features removed that we hoped would make it through the beta process to the final version.

"Extra Dim" is the settings switch you need when Dark mode and other tools won't protect your retinas from melting. Let's hope that Google keeps this around as another handy feature for the Android user's arsenal.

If you've been considering purchasing an Apple iPhone SE just to get a feel of iOS compared to your Android phone, you'll find the best deals right here.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best deals this week: $200 off the Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro Max and S21 Ultra BOGO
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless