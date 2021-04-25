Android users will want Google to keep this new eye-saving feature in Android 12

One of the new features that has appeared in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 is a setting called "Extra Dim" that has been spotted by Droid-Life . As you can tell by the name, this darkens the display on your device past the point of regular dim. Google previously referred to the setting as "Reduce Bright Colors" or "Reduce Brightness, but is being more descriptive with the new name.





Google says that "Extra Dim" makes the screen more comfortable to read and is helpful "when your phone's default minimum brightness is still too bright," and when you're using your phone at night or "in a dark room before bed." Toggles on the "Extra Dim" menu allow you to keep the feature enabled after the phone is turned off and back on, and a slider allows you to change how dim you can go.











A shortcut for "Extra Dim" can also be created for the Quick Settings menu used on Android, or you can get into the feature by going to " Settings > Accessibility > Extra Dim ." A toggle switch is available for another shortcut that uses the handset's volume keys. Of course Google is merely testing this right now and we've all seen potential new features removed that we hoped would make it through the beta process to the final version.





"Extra Dim" is the settings switch you need when Dark mode and other tools won't protect your retinas from melting. Let's hope that Google keeps this around as another handy feature for the Android user's arsenal.



