Android users will want Google to keep this new eye-saving feature in Android 12
One of the new features that has appeared in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 is a setting called "Extra Dim" that has been spotted by Droid-Life. As you can tell by the name, this darkens the display on your device past the point of regular dim. Google previously referred to the setting as "Reduce Bright Colors" or "Reduce Brightness, but is being more descriptive with the new name.
"Extra Dim" is the settings switch you need when Dark mode and other tools won't protect your retinas from melting. Let's hope that Google keeps this around as another handy feature for the Android user's arsenal.
