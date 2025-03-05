Gmail users will be delighted to find this productivity feature on the Android app





This change eliminates the need to maintain separate signatures across different platforms. Previously, users had to manually set up signatures both on the web version of Gmail and within the mobile app, which could be a time-consuming process.





Interesting new feature in @gmail. I don't have a separate mobile signature set in the Android app, so my emails from mobile never had a signature.



As of a few days ago, my desktop Gmail's signature is now being automatically used for replies and new emails on Android.



I don't… — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) March 5, 2025



The ability to streamline signature management has been a long-requested feature. The concept of an email signature, a simple block of text appended to the end of an email, has been around for decades. It evolved from physical signatures on paper letters to digital equivalents, serving as a form of electronic business card. For many, it's a way to quickly provide contact details and professional information.

Before this update, the absence of a dedicated mobile signature in the Gmail app would result in emails being sent without any signature at all. This meant that users had to remember to create and update signatures in two separate locations. Now, the Android app defaults to the web signature, ensuring consistency across devices.





The rollout of this feature appears to be gradual, with some users reporting its availability while others have yet to see the change. There are no explicit settings to toggle this function; the app simply begins to apply the desktop signature automatically. This simplifies the user experience, reducing the effort required to maintain professional emails.





By syncing signatures, Google is addressing a common pain point and improving the overall usability of the Gmail app. It also helps that now when you reply to an email, it is no longer obvious that you are replying or sending from a mobile device, as the signature sent retails any existing HTML elements such as colors and images. It may seem like a small change, but these types of updates are the ones that save us time and make us more efficient.