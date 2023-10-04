Gmail will make it easier to unsubscribe from mailing lists, targets spam with new guidelines
Tired of clicking through windows and windows just to unsubscribe from that annoying mailing list you don't even remember subbing to that clogs your inbox? Well, 9to5Google now reports Mountain View is targeting those who abuse their bulk-emailing powers and will be giving you the option to unsubscribe from mailing lists more easily next year.
Google now has new requirements for bulk senders aimed at reducing the spam that users on Gmail have to deal with. Bulk senders are classified to be senders that send over 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day. Those are usually marketing campaigns and in general commercial emails, but could also be spam, especially when you're not interested anymore.
Also, Google will require bulk senders to up their game when it comes to securing and configuring their systems and will require them to authenticate emails with DKIM and SPF, so it will be harder to impersonate their "From" addresses (thus, fewer phishing possibilities, sorry not sorry, wanna-be hackers)
But that's not all! Google will also implement a "clear spam rate threshold" that senders will have to abide by. The company is also working with partners like Yahoo to make these measures standard for everyone in the industry.
By February 2024, these policies will have to be implemented. If not, bulk senders may get flagged by Gmal's spam filters, or even blocked from inboxes. Hooray for a more spam-free Inbox!
By the new rules, the commercial emails will have to have a one-click unsubscribe button that's clearly visible in the message, and the process to unsub will have to be completed within two days.
Google says that last year, its requirement for emails sent to a Gmail address to have some form of authentication has brought the number of unauthenticated messages down by 75%.
