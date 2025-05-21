Gmail Smart Replies are changing again, and Google’s version goes way beyond short phrases





One of the biggest updates is coming to Gmail’s smart replies. Instead of offering short and generic suggestions like "Sounds good" or "Thanks," Gemini will now pull context from your past emails and files in Google Drive. That means if you're replying to someone about a shared document or an ongoing conversation, the AI can suggest responses that include more specific details. It also learns your usual tone, whether it's formal or more relaxed, so replies can sound more like you.













Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



The smarter replies are expected to roll out later this year, but the inbox cleanup and scheduling tools are coming sooner, sometime in the next quarter. Google shared these updates as part of its larger push to bring Gemini into more of its Workspace apps. This isn't just about Gmail — it's part of a bigger effort to create an AI system that works across your daily tools such as Docs, Drive, and Calendar. Gemini is also stepping in to help manage your inbox. If you're buried under unread messages or old emails, the AI can now help clean things up. You can ask it to delete or archive emails based on certain criteria, like 'Delete all unread emails from last year from The Groomed Paw.' It’s a way to get through inbox clutter without doing it all manually.Another improvement focuses on scheduling. Trying to set up a meeting with someone outside your company usually means a lot of back-and-forth emails. Gemini now recognizes when you're trying to schedule something and can suggest times or even help you share your booking page directly from Gmail. This could cut down the time it takes to confirm a meeting.The smarter replies are expected to roll out later this year, but the inbox cleanup and scheduling tools are coming sooner, sometime in the next quarter. Google shared these updates as part of its larger push to bring Gemini into more of its Workspace apps. This isn't just about Gmail — it's part of a bigger effort to create an AI system that works across your daily tools such as Docs, Drive, and Calendar.



These updates won’t change how Gmail looks, but they could make common tasks like replying, organizing, and scheduling a bit faster. For anyone who deals with a lot of emails every day, that may be a welcome change.