Gmail for Android working on Workspace personalization controls
The Gmail app for Android has seen quite the update love recently. Although most of the new features are Gemini-related (Google's Generative AI solution), there are other features in the works as well. Android Authority found a new option within the Gmail app's settings page that lets users control Workspace personalization options.
The first checkbox is for your Workspace content. Examples of this may be showing events in Gmail from Calendar, smart search results, and others. The second checkbox requests permission to use your Workspace data for personalization across other Google products like Google Maps and Google Wallet.
Of course, these new options will bring greater privacy control to Workspace users.
Recently, Gmail announced the rollout of Gmail Q&A for the Android app, which uses Gemini and allows users to ask questions about the contents of their inboxes.
I personally think getting more personalization options is always a good thing, and I am willing to wait patiently to get the features mentioned above. I like how Google is still paying attention to Gmail and giving it loads of new features to get people excited. Yep, email apps aren't the most exciting and fun apps to think about, but getting new useful features for Gmail makes productivity sound like fun.
The page is not yet functional, but we can get a glimpse of what it can do and how it will look, so you can have an idea of what to expect once it rolls out.
References for the option were found in version 2024.08.25.668103139 of the Gmail app. There is a new Google Workspace smart features page. When you tap on the option, it brings you to a personalization page where you're greeted with two checkboxes: "Personalize across Google Workspace" and "Personalize other Google products".
