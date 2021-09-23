Gmail for Android gets search filters with new update

Gmail for Android gets search filters with a new update

On Android, Gmail users will now be able to use filters with the search results to find specific emails and information. The new filters can be used independently or after the search is complete, as they appear as drop-down lists. The update is currently rolling out. Once you get it, you will see buttons for the following filters: "From", "Sent to", "Date", and "Attachments", after entering a search term.







Other Gmail updates and improvements that Gmail users will get to enjoy



First off, Gmail has recently gotten a redesign that will match Android 12's Material You look . This design features softer colors, Dynamic Color which allows your app to match the predominant colors of the wallpaper you have chosen. The app will be getting more rounded corners to cards and buttons in time for Android 12.





