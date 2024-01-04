Gmail for Android "Select All" button rolling out more widely

Gmail's new "Select All" button





The Select All feature is user-friendly and functions as intended. To select all the emails in a view, simply long-press on one email or tap on the sender's avatar. Then, navigate to the top of the screen and tap on the Select All button. It's as easy as that! You have the freedom to perform various actions, including deleting, archiving, labeling, or marking as read. This feature is fully functional across all views, including search results, inboxes, and categories.The Gmail app for Android just got even better with this new addition. Alongside its existing features, this update is sure to enhance the user experience. It's quite remarkable that Google has finally introduced a feature that is both fundamental and user-friendly. Although it may have taken them some time, it's better late than never. Make sure to update your Gmail app to the latest version if you haven't seen the Select All option yet. It's definitely worth checking out.