Gmail for Android "Select All" button rolling out more widely
Managing emails on Gmail for Android can be quite frustrating when there's no "Select All" option available. In contrast to the desktop version, where this feature has been available for quite some time, the app has required users to tap on each email individually in order to perform actions such as deleting, archiving, or moving them to different folders. However, the situation has changed now, as Google has at last introduced a "Select All" button to the Gmail app for Android that seems to be rolling out widely.
Some users first noticed the new feature back in September, when hidden flags were discovered suggesting that Google was developing it. However, its availability was limited until recently, when an increasing number of users started reporting sightings on Reddit. After conducting tests on various devices and accounts, Android Police is also now reporting that the "Select All" feature is now available on the Gmail app for Android, regardless of the app version.
Gmail's new "Select All" button
The Select All feature is user-friendly and functions as intended. To select all the emails in a view, simply long-press on one email or tap on the sender's avatar. Then, navigate to the top of the screen and tap on the Select All button. It's as easy as that! You have the freedom to perform various actions, including deleting, archiving, labeling, or marking as read. This feature is fully functional across all views, including search results, inboxes, and categories.
The Gmail app for Android just got even better with this new addition. Alongside its existing features, this update is sure to enhance the user experience. It's quite remarkable that Google has finally introduced a feature that is both fundamental and user-friendly. Although it may have taken them some time, it's better late than never. Make sure to update your Gmail app to the latest version if you haven't seen the Select All option yet. It's definitely worth checking out.
