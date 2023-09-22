Gmail for Android gets a "Select All" button so you can reach Inbox Zero faster





This was originally reported by 9to5Google which found the new "Select All" button, what it does, and why it is useful. The button allows users to quickly and easily select all of the emails in their inbox, which can be useful for tasks such as deleting, archiving, marking as unread, or moving all selected emails to a specific folder.





Additionally, tasks like snoozing, changing labels, adding stars, marking as important, muting, and reporting spam, will also be available to perform for all selected emails at once by tapping on the three-dot menu button. This will be especially useful for users who have a large number of emails in their inbox.





Gmail's new "Select All" button





The "Select All" button became available with version 2023.08.20.561750975 of the Gmail app for Android and so far has only been spotted on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices that are on both Android 13 and Android 14 . However, it also appears that the feature is being pushed out server-side, so you may not be able to see it right away. It has not been confirmed by Google when this feature is expected to fully roll out to all users and devices.





Although this is hardly a new feature for those that use Gmail on the web, it will be a welcome addition to those that spend a good amount of time on a mobile device and would appreciate being able to declutter their inbox with ease. This also makes perfect sense considering Google's recent push towards using larger screen devices, such as foldables and tablets.



