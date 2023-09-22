Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Gmail for Android gets a "Select All" button so you can reach Inbox Zero faster

Apps Google
Follow Us
Gmail for Android gets a "Select All" button so you can reach Inbox Zero faster
In a new update to the Gmail app for Android, Google is adding a new feature that will allow users to select all emails in their inbox at once, up to a maximum of 50. This feature has been available on the Gmail web app for some time, but is new to mobile.

This was originally reported by 9to5Google which found the new "Select All" button, what it does, and why it is useful. The button allows users to quickly and easily select all of the emails in their inbox, which can be useful for tasks such as deleting, archiving, marking as unread, or moving all selected emails to a specific folder.

Additionally, tasks like snoozing, changing labels, adding stars, marking as important, muting, and reporting spam, will also be available to perform for all selected emails at once by tapping on the three-dot menu button. This will be especially useful for users who have a large number of emails in their inbox.

Gmail's new "Select All" button

The "Select All" button became available with version 2023.08.20.561750975 of the Gmail app for Android and so far has only been spotted on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices that are on both Android 13 and Android 14. However, it also appears that the feature is being pushed out server-side, so you may not be able to see it right away. It has not been confirmed by Google when this feature is expected to fully roll out to all users and devices.

Although this is hardly a new feature for those that use Gmail on the web, it will be a welcome addition to those that spend a good amount of time on a mobile device and would appreciate being able to declutter their inbox with ease. This also makes perfect sense considering Google's recent push towards using larger screen devices, such as foldables and tablets.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless