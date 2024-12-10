Global OnePlus 13 reappears on Geekbench, showing impressive performance ahead of January launch
The global variant of the OnePlus 13 has surfaced on Geekbench once again, showcasing performance metrics that align with its earlier appearance in October. The phone, which launched in China recently, is set to make its global debut in January 2025, and these benchmarks provide a glimpse of what to expect.
The latest Geekbench listing features the OnePlus 13 under the model number CPH2655, compared to the earlier CPH2653 model. This variant scored 2,998 points in the single-core test and 9,170 in the multi-core test, slightly surpassing the October scores of 2,986 and 8,779, respectively.
Interestingly, since that Geekbench listing came up, there have been two more, which show lower scores:
While these differences are minor, they can often be attributed to variations in test conditions, software optimizations, or even pre-release firmware. The consistent performance confirms the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (mentioned indirectly in the listing), along with 16GB of RAM. The device runs Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.
With the OnePlus 13 already available in China, we have a good idea what to expect from its global variant. The phone features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3168 x 1440 resolution, delivering sharp visuals and smooth performance. It also offers up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking.
Consistent high-end performance
A flagship packed with premium specs
Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Although, given previous global versions of OnePlus phones, it is safe to say that the OnePlus 13 in the U.S. will come with 80W fast charging instead of the 100W featured on the Chinese version.
The back of the phone is equipped with a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, while an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is embedded under the display.
OnePlus has officially confirmed that the global version of the OnePlus 13 will arrive in January 2025, though an exact date has not been announced yet. As anticipation builds, these Geekbench scores reaffirm the phone’s high-performance credentials, making it a strong contender in the flagship space.
With premium specs and OnePlus’s reputation for delivering user-friendly software, the OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a noteworthy flagship heading into 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the global launch!
The OnePlus 13 will be available in the same three color options globally as its Chinese counterpart, ensuring continuity in design across regions.
