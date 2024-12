Global OnePlus 13 reappears on Geekbench, showing impressive performance ahead of January launch

OnePlus 13

A flagship packed with premium specs

The OnePlus 13 will be available in the same three color options globally as its Chinese counterpart, ensuring continuity in design across regions.



has officially confirmed that the global version of the OnePlus 13 will arrive in January 2025, though an exact date has not been announced yet. As anticipation builds, these Geekbench scores reaffirm the phone’s high-performance credentials, making it a strong contender in the flagship space.



The back of the phone is equipped with a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, while an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is embedded under the display.

While these differences are minor, they can often be attributed to variations in test conditions, software optimizations, or even pre-release firmware. The consistent performance confirms the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (mentioned indirectly in the listing), along with 16GB of RAM. The device runs Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.With thealready available in China, we have a good idea what to expect from its global variant. The phone features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3168 x 1440 resolution, delivering sharp visuals and smooth performance. It also offers up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking.Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Although, given previous global versions of OnePlus phones, it is safe to say that thein the U.S. will come with 80W fast charging instead of the 100W featured on the Chinese version.