Last minute gift ideas for smartphone and tech enthusiasts: save big bucks on gadgets now

Deals
@press4k
Last minute gift ideas for smartphone and tech enthusiasts: save big bucks on gadgets now
Christmas is almost here and if you, like us, are a proud member of the procrastination army, you probably need to do some last-minute shopping.

If you have a special someone, colleague, or friend that’s into smartphones or mobile tech, we have a bunch of quick ideas for a neat gift for them! Thankfully, there’s still time to shop now and order from Amazon for some last-minute stocking stuffing!


For the iPhone fan: ESR cases for AirPods


Let’s be honest, any iPhone fan probably already has a few cases for their iPhone, a few chargers spread out where they might need them, and a set of AirPods Pro that they never leave the house without. But do they have a cool case for their AirPods?

The ESR Pulse Magnetic Lock Case adds protection, style, and security to any plain AirPods Pro case (2019 / 2022 / 2023)! The lid is held closed with strong magnets that won’t budge even if the case is dropped — an AirPods user’s nightmare would be dropping their case and have the earbuds pop out.

ESR Pulse Magnetic Lock case for AirPods Pro

$3 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


A simple rubber slider in the middle of the case will reverse the polarity of the magnets and instantly pop the lid up, so operation is easy (and looks cool, Mr. Bond).

Once seated inside the ESR Pulse Magnetic Lock Case, the AirPods capsule is protected by a hard shell and a soft, shock-absorbing core. Wireless charging is not compromised — the Pulse Magnetic Lock Case has a magnet array at the back, so it instantly sticks to MagSafe chargers.

It comes with a lanyard and thanks to the strong magnetic latch, can be hooked up to anything for any-situation carrying comfort.

Alternatively, the ESR Cyber Tough Case for AirPods Pro has a more aggressive high-tech look, also provides strong magnetic latching, sturdy drop protection and MagSafe compatibility, and comes with a carabiner instead of a lanyard.

ESR Cyber Tough Case for AirPods Pro

$6 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Gifts under $50


With tech gadgets typically being a on the expensive side, it may be daunting to try and find one under $50 that is good, durable, and will please your gift recipient. No worries, we did the legwork! Based on our experience and user reviews, here are some great tech stocking stuffers!

You can never get enough AirTags

iPhone users love to attach AirTags to their precious items — keys, bags, guitar cases. If your gift recepient already has enough AirTags, maybe consider an AirTag hook or loop that will enable them to attach them to more things!
$5 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot

An Echo Dot sounds great for filling the room with music, and now has a stylish LED clock on its face. Of course, Alexa is on board, ready to be ever useful.
$20 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Ugreen RG 65 W - cute charger!

The Ugreen RG 65 W can charge anything from earbuds to a MacBook Air. It has a LED screen to show charging status and battery health — illustrated by a cute smiley face. The plug is portable and comes with a "boots" stand, so you can either carry it around everywhere or just let it stay on the desk and be cute when not in use.
Buy at Amazon


Gifts under $100


Once we lift the limit to $100, we have a bunch of exciting options — especially since there are a lot of deals going on at Amazon still! Drawing from our extensive experience with different devices, and how popular these products are with users, here are the best gift ideas under $100:

Soundcore Space A40

A branch of popular accessory maker Anker, the Soundcore products specialize in excellent audio. The Space A40 offers up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge. If you engage its smart noise cancelation, it will actively fine-tune the amount applied on its own, keeping the noise out, and the crisp audio in. Bluetooth Multipoint on board allows connecting to two devices at once.
$21 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip speakers are well-known for being loud, bassy, and clear. They can instantly fill up a space with sound and are a great pick for the outdoors thanks to their resistance to the elements. PartyBoost mode enables pairing two of these for stereo sound, so it's still a great gift if your person already owns one!
$35 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit GTR 3

A full-fledged smartwatch with Alexa on board! Features GPS, Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Breath Monitor, Stress Tracking, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Cycle Tracking
$20 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit GTR 3 mini for thinner wrists

A full-fledged smartwatch with Alexa on board! Features GPS, Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Breath Monitor, Stress Tracking, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Cycle Tracking
$20 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Gifts under $200


At this price tier, we can look at some more premium tech products. Again, the discounts make it much easier to fit some of these gifts within budget — we can pick up more premium earbids, louder speakers, a more popular smartwatch, or even a tablet as a gift for this Christmas!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds, with active noise cancelation, surround sound, IPX7 protection for workouts, available in 3 colors!
$105 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

TCL Tab 10

10.4" Full HD+ display, stereo speakers, and 128 GB of storage make this a perfect pick-up-and-go tablet for videos, movies, mobile games.
$20 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

The OG Pixel Watch just got the new watchfaces and complications of the Pixel Watch 2 via an update. It still has the same clean, simplistic look that can match any outfit, and stays out of the way when exercising!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Gifts under $500


Looking for a cool gadget for that special someone? You can get a pretty good device at this price point. Motorola phones that are excellent, a Pixel Tablet that will cover a lot of use cases thanks to its Speaker Dock, even a Samsung Galaxy Phone or an Apple iPad!

Moto G Stylus 5G

One of the most popular midrange phones — probably because it also comes with a stylus. This is the newest model — comes with Android 13, 50 MP camera, and 256 GB of storage.
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro $600 off, 6 months FREE service

Get the excellent Pixel 7 Pro from Mint Mobile with a prepaid plan — pay for 6 months, get 6 months for free. You are essentially gifting someone a care-free year on a wide and fast network, with one of the best smartphones on the market right now!
$600 off (61%)
$389
$989
Buy at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel Tablet with included Speaker Dock

What makes the Pixel Tablet is its Speaker Charging Dock. Whenever the tablet is not in use, you can plop it on the dock and get bassier, louder sound from it, as well as an interface that turns it into a smart speaker / Home Hub.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 10th gen

The Apple iPad 10th gen comes with the new all-screen design and supports an Apple Pencil (gen 1 or the new Apple Pencil USB C). Additionally, it supports a Magic Keyboard Folio accessory, making it a great device for both work and play. Alternate idea - if your gift recipient already has an iPad model, see if they may want a Keyboard or Pencil!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)

The Galaxy Watch 6 is an excellent smartwatch — pretty design, plenty of health and fitness functions, and support for most Android phones out there. Of course, you can get the most out of them if you connect them to a Samsung phone, but their base functions will also work with other phones, aside from an iPhone.
$64 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


