Last minute gift ideas for smartphone and tech enthusiasts: save big bucks on gadgets now

Entry in partnership with ESR. Use code PhoneArena10 for an extra 10% off!

ESR Pulse Magnetic Lock case for AirPods Pro Use code PhoneArena10 for an additional 10% off at checkout! $3 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Let’s be honest, any iPhone fan probably already has a few cases for their iPhone, a few chargers spread out where they might need them, and a set of AirPods Pro that they never leave the house without. But do they have a cool case for their AirPods?The ESR Pulse Magnetic Lock Case adds protection, style, and security to any plain AirPods Pro case (2019 / 2022 / 2023)! The lid is held closed with strong magnets that won’t budge even if the case is dropped — an AirPods user’s nightmare would be dropping their case and have the earbuds pop out.A simple rubber slider in the middle of the case will reverse the polarity of the magnets and instantly pop the lid up, so operation is easy (and looks cool, Mr. Bond).Once seated inside the ESR Pulse Magnetic Lock Case, the AirPods capsule is protected by a hard shell and a soft, shock-absorbing core. Wireless charging is not compromised — the Pulse Magnetic Lock Case has a magnet array at the back, so it instantly sticks to MagSafe chargers.It comes with a lanyard and thanks to the strong magnetic latch, can be hooked up to anything for any-situation carrying comfort.Alternatively, the ESR Cyber Tough Case for AirPods Pro has a more aggressive high-tech look, also provides strong magnetic latching, sturdy drop protection and MagSafe compatibility, and comes with a carabiner instead of a lanyard.