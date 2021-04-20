Buy your new 5G iPad Pro (2021) from Apple and get up to $200 back with conditions

Get up to $200 back if you purchase your Cellular + Wi-Fi iPad Pro (2021) from Apple and activate it through Verizon, T-Mobile/Sprint or AT&T







But Apple also announced that if you purchase an iPad Pro (2021) unit with Wi-Fi + Cellular directly from the company and activate the slab via Verizon, T-Mobile/Sprint, or AT&T, you could get back as much as $200. That might lessen the sting a little on your finances. Let's start with AT&T.





AT&T: Buy a Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Pro (2021) from Apple and activate it on one of AT&T's wireless plans costing $10 per month or higher (excluding prepaid) no lather than June 27th, 2021, and you will get $150 off your new tablet from AT&T. Whether you are financing the purchase or paying in full, you will be given the $150 due you via monthly bill credits of $5 per month over 30 months. The bill credits will start appearing within three monthly bill cycles and you must activate the new tablet over AT&T within 14 days after the tablet ships.





If T-Mobile/Sprint is your mobile carrier, simply pick up a Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Pro (2021) from Apple on or before June 27th, 2021 either paying the whole price at once or financing with Apple Card monthly installments. Within 30 days of placing the order, you will need to activate the tablet on a 10GB or larger data plan via T-Mobile or Sprint. Fill out the document found at promotions.t-mobile.com, follow the directions on an email sent to you, and you'll receive a $200 pre-paid MasterCard gift card within 6 to 8 weeks.





If you use Verizon, first you'll have through June 27th, 2021 to purchase the Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Pro (2021) from Apple paying in full or monthly using Apple Card Monthly Installments. Within 30 days of placing your order, activate your new tablet on a Verizon Unlimited or Unlimited Plus data plan and complete the promotional application at vzw.com/myverizon. Follow the emailed directions that you will receive and within 8 weeks a Verizon e-gift card will be in your hands.





Pricing for the 2021 Apple iPad Pro models from Apple is as follows:





12.9-inch iPad Pro (with mini-LED display and 5G connectivity):





2TB of storage-$2,399 or $199.91 per month for 12 months.

1TB of storage-$1,799 or $149.91 per month for 12 months.

512GB of storage- $1,399 or $116.58 per month for 12 months.

256GB of storage-$1,199 or $99.91 per month for 12 months.

128GB of storage-$1,099 or $91.58 per month for 12 months.





11-inch iPad Pro (with 5G connectivity):





2TB of storage-$1,899 or $158.25 per month for 12 months.

1TB of storage-$1,499 or $124.91 per month for 12 months.

512GB of storage- $1,099 or $91.58 per month for 12 months.

256GB of storage-$899 or $74.91 per month for 12 months.

128GB of storage-$799 or $66.58 per month for 12 months.





Thanks to the 16 billion transistors stuffed inside the M1 chip, the iPad Pro delivers up to a 40% performance gain compared to the A12Z that powered last year's iPad Pro models. The 2TB versions of the iPad Pro (2021) are equipped with 16GB of memory. The mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model has been dubbed "Liquid Retina XDR" and will deliver sharper images with true-to-life detail.







With ProMotion, the displays on the iPad Pro (2021) tablets update 120 times a second to allow for buttery smooth scrolling, animations and more. You should notice an improvement, especially when it comes to playing mobile games on the iPad Pro (2021).





The iPad Pro (2021) series can be pre-ordered starting a week from this coming Friday, April 23rd. The tablet will start shipping some time in the second half of May.

