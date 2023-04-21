Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Get a Google Pixel 6 from Amazon and save $290

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a Google Pixel 6 from Amazon and save $290
If you are in the market for a new Pixel phone, you are most likely eyeing either the Pixel 7 or its bigger brother, the top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro. And these are great phones, but since they are the latest and greatest that Google has to offer at the moment, they also come with hefty price tags. Not unlike the Pixel 6, which can now be yours for even less money.

That's right, Amazon is currently offering the Stormy Black-colored 256GB version of the Pixel 6 with a huge 41% discount. This means you can save a whopping $290 if you get a brand-new Google Pixel from Amazon right now.

Google Pixel 6 256GB: Save $290!

Get the Stormy Black-colored 256GB version of the Google Pixel 6 from Amazon and save $290. The phone is fully unlocked, has a 50 megapixel rear camera, and is powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset.
$290 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Despite being an older model, the Pixel 6 still has a lot to offer in terms of performance. It's powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship phone. In addition to its Tensor SoC, the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. So, you should have plenty of power and storage at your disposal.

But the Pixel 6 offers more than just good performance. This phone takes amazing photos as well. It comes packed with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The main camera can also shoot videos in up to 4K 60fps.

The Pixel 6 also packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Yes, it would have been awesome if the screen had a 120Hz refresh rate, but even with a 90Hz, the phone feels snappier.

As for the battery and the battery life, the Pixel 6 comes equipped with a 4614mAh battery, which will let you stream videos for slightly over 10 and a half hours straight or browse the web for nearly 14 hours non-stop.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless